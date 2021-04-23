Corona update: 6,206 fresh positive cases, 29 deaths in Telangana

Telangana on Thursday reported 6,206 fresh coronavirus positive cases and 29 deaths taking the total number of cases to 3,79,494 and the fatality count to 1,928. Meanwhile, the recovery cases reached 3,24,840 with the recovery of 3,052 people in a single day. At present, there are 52,726 active cases.

Between Wednesday and Thursday, around 1,05,602 tests were conducted of which, the results of 6,206 cases turned positive and the reports of 5,531 are awaited. So far, 1,22,81,027 tests have been conducted in the state since the pandemic.

The positive cases reported across the state include 1005 from GHMC, 502 from Medchal Malkajgiri, 406 from Nizamabad, 373 from Rangareddy, 271 from Mahabubnagar, 257 from Jagtial, 226 from Mancherial, 215 from Siddipet, 197 from Karimnagar, 188 from Kamareddy, 185 from Sangareddy, 162 from Bhadradri Kothagudem, 155 from Yadadri Bhongir, 152 from Khammam, 151 from Vikarabad, 138 from Rajanna Sircilla, 136 from Medak, 121 from Adilabad, 111 from Nalgonda, 109 each from Jangaon and Suryapet, 107 from Nirmal, 103 from Warangal Rural, 102 from Mahabubabad, 94 each from Yadadri Bhongir and Peddapalli, 92 from Wanaparthy, 68 from Komarambheem Asifabad, 53 from Jayashankar Bhupalpally, 44 from Narayanpet, 43 from Jogulamba Gadwal, 41 from Mulugu.