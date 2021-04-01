Corona update: 887 fresh positive cases in Telangana, death toll rose to 1,701

Telangana registered 887 fresh coronavirus positive cases and four deaths until 8 pm on Wednesday taking the total number of cases to 3,08,776 and the fatality count to 1,701. Meanwhile, the total recovery count went up to 3,01,564 with the recovery of 337 persons in a single day. Currently, there are 5,511 active cases out of which 2,166 are in home or institutional isolation.

Between Tuesday and Wednesday, around 59,297 tests were conducted of which 887 turned positive and the results of 1,370 are pending. So far, 1,02,10,906 tests have been conducted in the state since the pandemic broke out.

The positive cases reported across the state include 201 from GHMC, 79 from Medchal Malkajgiri, 78 from Nirmal, 76 from Rangareddy, 56 from Jagtial, 45 from Nizamabad, 36 from Sangareddy, 27 from Kamareddy, 23 each from Warangal Urban and Karimnagar, 22 from Mahabubnagar, 21 each from Siddipet and Nalgonda, 16 from Khammam, 13 from Adilabad, 12 from Vikarabad, 11 from Mancherial, 10 each from Wanaparthy and Suryapet, 9 each from Peddapalli, Jangaon, Medak and Warangal Rural, 7 each from Nagarkurnool and Komarambheem Asifabad, 6 each from Jogulamba Gadwal, Bhadradri Kothagudem and Narayanpet, 5 from Jayashankar Bhupalpally, two cases from Mulugu.