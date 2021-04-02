Corona update: 965 fresh positive cases, 5 deaths in Telangana

Telangana registered 965 fresh coronavirus positive cases and five deaths until 8 pm on Thursday pushing the total tally to 3,09,741 and the death toll rose to 1,706. In the last 24 hours, 312 persons were recovered from the virus totalling the recovery count to 3,01,876. Currently, there are 6,159 active cases out of which 2,622 are in home or institutional isolation.

Between Wednesday and Thursday, around 59,343 tests were conducted of which, the results of 965 turned positive and the reports of 1,927 are awaited. So far, 1,02,70,249 tests have been conducted in the state since the pandemic broke out.

The positive cases reported across the state include 254 from GHMC, 110 from Medchal Malkajgiri, 97 from Rangareddy, 64 from Nizamabad, 39 from Nirmal, 35 from Jagtial, 29 each from Karimnagar and Sangareddy, 24 from Nalgonda, 22 from Khammam, 20 from Vikarabad, 19 from Warangal Urban, 18 each from Siddipet, Adilabad, Mahabubnagar and Suryapet, 15 each from Yadadri Bhongir, Mancherial and Kamareddy, 14 from Rajanna Sircilla, 12 from Peddapalli, 11 from Jangaon, 8 each from Medak, Nagarkurnool, Wanaparthy, 7 each from Bhadradri Kothagudem, Jayashankar Bhupalpally, Mahabubabad and Warangal Rural, 6 from Jogulamba Gadwal, 5 from Narayanpet, one case from Mulugu.