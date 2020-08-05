X
X
Top
Trending :
Home  > News > State > Telangana

Coronavirus: 2012 Positive cases get listed in last 24 hours in Telangana

Coronavirus in Telangana
x

Coronavirus Cases in Telangana

Highlights

Coronavirus in Telangana: In the latest media health bulletin released by Telangana Government’s health department on Wednesday, as many as 2012 new coronavirus cases have been reported in the last twenty-four hours taking the tally to 70,958

Coronavirus in Telangana: In the latest media health bulletin released by Telangana Government's health department on Wednesday, as many as 2012 new coronavirus cases have been reported in the last twenty-four hours taking the tally to 70,958. According to the Telangana Department of Health, 1139 persons have recovered from COVID-19 and discharged while 13 people have been reported dead.

Meanwhile, as many as 50,814 people have been discharged and 576 people have died so far while as many as 19,568 patients are taking the treatment at various hospitals. When it comes to tests, 21,118 samples were tested in the last 24 hours.

Here is the list cases district wise… Have a look!

• Medchal – 198

• Rangareddy – 188

• Warangal Urban – 127

• Khammam – 97

• Sangareddy – 89

• Nizamabad – 83

• Kamareddy – 75

• Kothagudem – 52

• Mahbubnagar – 51

• Manchiryal – 1

A total of 5,22,000 samples were tested in the state till now.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Download The Hans India Android App or iOS App for the Latest update on your phone.
Subscribed Failed...
Subscribed Successfully...
Next Story
More Stories
X
X