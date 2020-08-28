Coronavirus cases rise again in GHMC, records 520 positive cases in single day

GHMC which has been recording the positive cases below 500 has witnessed a rise in the last 24 hours. On Friday, 520 coronavirus positive cases reported from the areas under GHMC limits. Meanwhile, the state reported 2,932 cases in a single day taking the total tally to 1,17,415.

It also registered 11 new deaths due to the virus pushing the overall death toll to 799. On the other hand, 1,580 persons recovered from the virus in the last 24 hours with which the total recovery count touched 87,675. At present, there are 28,941 active cases out of which 22,097 are in home/institutional isolation.

The government on Thursday tested 61,863 samples out of which 2,932 turned positive and the results of 771 are pending. So far, 12,04,343 tests were conducted in the state.

Besides GHMC, 218 cases were registered from Rangareddy and Medchal-Malkajgiri each, 168 from Karimnagar, 159 from Nalgonda, 141 from Khammam, 129 from Nizamabad, 113 from Jagtial, 102 from Suryapet, 100 from Siddipet, 89 from Bhadradri-Kothagudem, 80 from Warangal Urban, 76 from Mahabubabad, 67 from Mahabubnagar, 64 from Rajanna-Sircilla, 60 from Peddapally, 51 each from Wanaparthy and Kamareddy, 46 from Jogulamba-Gadwal, 42 each from Yadadri-Bhongir and Nagarkurnool, 38 from Jangaon, 34 from Warangal Rural, 32 from Nirmal, 25 from Adilabad, 24 from Medak, 22 from Vikarabad, 18 from Mulugu, 16 from Narayanpet.



