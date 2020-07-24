Coronavirus cases soar to over 50K mark in Telangana

Coronavirus in Telangana: Covid-19 cases in Telangana State have crossed the 50,000 mark on Thursday. As many as nine people died and a total of 1,567 fresh cases of coronavirus were registered in the State till 5 pm on Thursday.

With this increase, the total number of coronavirus positive cases in the State has increased to 50,826 while the death toll increased to 447. According to the media bulletin issued by the Director of Public Health and Family Welfare, 1,567 new cases include 662 cases in Greater Hyderabad, 213 cases in Ranga Reddy, 75 in Warangal Urban and 38 cases in Karimnagar district.

On Thursday, a total of 1,661 people had been discharged on getting cured. With this, the total number of discharged patients rises to 39,327. Presently, there are 11,055 active cases in Telangana. A total of 13,367 samples were tested on Thursday which took the total number of samples tested in the State to 322,326.