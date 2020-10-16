Coronavirus update: 1,554 new cases, 7 deaths in Telangana

Coronavirus in Telangana: Telangana registered 1,554 coronavirus infections and seven deaths on Thursday. The total death toll reached 1,256 while the overall tally went up to 2,19,224. A total of 1,435 persons recovered on Thursday, taking the cumulative coronavirus recoveries to 1,94,653. At present, there are 23,203 active cases in the state out of which 19,251 are in home/institutional isolation.

Between Wednesday and Thursday, 43,916 coronavirus tests were conducted in the State. While the reports of 1,554 turned positive, the result of another 831 samples is awaited. So far, a total of 37, 46,963 tests have been conducted in the State.

The positive cases reported from the districts include 23 from Adilabad, 95 from Bhadradri, 249 from areas under GHMC, 32 from Jagtiyal, 22 from Jangaon, 15 from Bhupalpally, 19 from Gadwal, 33 from Kamareddy, 84 from Karimnagar, 88 from Khammam, eight from Asifabad, 21 from Mahabubnagar, 34 from Mahabubabad, 27 from Mancherial, 24 from Medak, 118 from Medchal Malkajgiri, 21 from Mulugu, 29 from Nagarkurnool, 79 from Nalgonda, 12 from Narayanpet, 17 from Nirmal, 29 each from Nizamabad and Peddapally, 28 from Siricilla, 128 from Rangareddy, 37 from Sangareddy, 49 from Siddipet, 42 from Suryapet, 27 from Vikarabad, 28 from Wanaparthy, 30 from Warangal Rural, 53 from Warangal Urban, 24 from Yadadri-Bhongir.