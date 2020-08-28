Coronavirus infected 108 driver dies while waiting for ambulance in Kothagudem

An ambulance driver who was infected with the coronavirus failed to get an ambulance for himself in an emergency and died after his health condition deteriorated. The incident reported from Kothagudem.

Jalla Janakiram (37), an ambulance driver who drove people in an emergency to various hospitals failed to get the 108 vehicle and even a bed in the hospital. Janakiram was taken to government general hospital in Kothagudem where the staff advised him home isolation after testing positive.

After returning home, his health condition worsened and an ambulance was called up. He died while waiting for the emergency vehicle. Janakiram is survived by wife, two children and parents.

The family who depended on Janakiram did not even have money for his funeral. However, a person named Sk Saber Pasha who has no connection with Janakiram helped the family in buying firewood for his last rites.

Sk Pasha, a social worker and CPI leader also helped in cremating five other coronavirus victims.