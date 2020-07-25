Coronavirus infected woman denies treatment in Karimnagar, escapes from ambulance staff

An elderly woman who was infected with coronavirus denied treatment and escaped from ambulance staff while she was being shifted to a hospital in Karimnagar.

The woman, a native of Shankarapatnam asked the ambulance staff to permit her to answer nature's call and escaped from them. Health officials and police were alerted about the woman's missing who launched a search and found that she was at the Shankarapatnam bus stand.

The officials reached the place in an ambulance and tried to shift her to the hospital. When she denied, the officials gave her counselling for an hour and shifted her to Karimnagar government hospital.

Karimnagar district on Friday reported 100 coronavirus cases and Peddapalli of erstwhile Karimnagar district reported 98 cases on Friday. It is already known that 26 inmates of an old-age tested positive for the virus on Thursday and two others succumbed to the virus. Following the incident, the officials held coronavirus tests on the people in the remaining eight private homes.

While eight homes are in Karimnagar urban ICDS project limits, one is under Huzurabad project. District Welfare Officer Sharadha and RDO Anand Kumar on Thursday visited old age homes to check if the home operators were following coronavirus norms.