Coronavirus lockdown: Minister Errabelli plays Table Tennis with granddaughter

Minister for Rural Development Errabelli Dayakar Rao found spending time with his granddaughter at home in Hyderabad. He was seen playing Table Tennis with his granddaughter Tanvi.

The minister stayed home here on Saturday and spent some quality time with his family. The pictures and the video of the minister playing Table Tennis is widely being circulated on social media. In the video, the minister wore a mask and played the game.

Since the lockdown, the Errabelli Dayakar Rao was seen reviewing the lockdown situation in his constituency. He was busy in distributing Masks, sanitizers to the people on the streets encouraging them to maintain social distancing and spend time with their family.

The minister said that despite his busy schedule, he is utilizing his free time with the family members. I followed lockdown strictly and also encourage others to maintain social distancing and stay home.



