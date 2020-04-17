Coronavirus scare: Chinese couple caught in Hyderabad, sent to quarantine centre

Hyderabad: A Chinese couple and a woman from Nagaland state in the country have been caught by the Hyderabad police during a vehicle check at Erragadda on Thursday.

The police as a part of regular vehicle check stopped the car that was heading to Moosapet from Erragadda and found the couple along with the Nagaland woman in the vehicle. When enquired, the Chinese couple and the woman said that they moved to Hyderabad last year and have been residing in the Lodha Belleja apartment in the fourth phase at KPHB colony.

However, the police sent them to a quarantine centre as a precautionary measure to contain coronavirus.

The city police are putting stringent efforts in tracing foreigners as the public are scared of getting infected with coronavirus from them. It is known that 10 Indonesian nationals who arrived for a religious meeting in Karimnagar last month have been tested positive for coronavirus.

Since then, the people are moving away from the foreigners due to the coronavirus scare. Last week, two students from Manipur were not allowed into a supermarket after the security mistook them as foreigners. Though the students produced their Aadhaar cards, they were not permitted to go inside to buy groceries.

Later, the incident has gone viral on social media and a case was registered on two security personnel and the supermarket manager.