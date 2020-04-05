Coronavirus scare makes people in Adilabad to stay in agricultural fields

After a rapid spike in coronavirus cases in Telangana, the people in a village in Adilabad scared of the deadly virus and shifted their home to agricultural fields. It is known that three persons from the Neredigonda mandal have been tested positive after they returned from Markaz.

However, the colony residents of coronavirus patients left their houses and arranged their stay in the fields fearing being infected by the virus. On learning the people fleeing their colony, the officials swung into action and conducted tests to them.

The officials also arranged a stay in a government junior college and asked them to move. However, the people refused it. Hence, the officials handed over essential commodities.

Hundreds of people have been tested positive for coronavirus in the state after they returned from a religious congregation in Markaz in Delhi. With the fresh cases being reported since the last two days, the virus has now spread to nearly 70 per cent of the districts and all they were of Markaz returnees.