Coronavirus: Telangana gets 66 new cases

Hyderabad: As many as 66 new cases of Coronavirus positive cases were registered in Telangana State on Friday till 8 pm.

According to a press release issued by Director of Public Health & Family Welfare, with the addition of 66 new cases, the total number of Coronavirus active cases in the State has increased to 562.

So far, 186 persons have been discharged from government and private hospitals. There was no death due to Coronavirus in Telangana for the third consecutive day today and the death toll remained 18.

Of 562 Active Cases, as many as 286 are from Hyderabad (GHMC) followed by Suryapet - 44; Nizamabad - 42; Warangal Urban - 33; Jogulamba - 19 and Rangareddy (Non-GHMC) - 18.