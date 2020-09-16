Coronavirus: Telangana records 2,273 new cases, 12 deaths

Hyderabad: As many as 12 people died and a total of 2,273 fresh cases of Coronavirus were registered in Telangana State till 8 pm on Tuesday, according to the Media Bulletin issued by the Director of Public Health & Family Welfare on Wednesday.

With this increase, the total number of Coronavirus positive cases in the State have increased to 1,62,844 while the death toll increased to 996.



A total of 2,260 people recovered from the disease on Tuesday. With this, the total number of recovered patients has increased to 1,31,447. Presently, there are 30,401 Active Cases in Telangana State. Of them, as many as 23,569 are under Home/Institutional Isolation.



A total of 55,636 samples were tested on Tuesday which took the total number of samples tested in the State to 22,76,222. Reports of 883 tests are awaited.

