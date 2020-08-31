Telangana on Monday registered 1,873 corona positive cases and nine deaths due to the virus. With the fresh cases registered today, the total coronavirus tally in the state touched 1,24,963 while the fatalities went up to 827. on Monday registered 1,873positive cases and nine deaths due to the virus. With the fresh cases registered today, the total coronavirus tally in the state touched 1,24,963 while the fatalities went up to 827.

Meanwhile, around 1,849 persons have recovered from the virus in the last 24 hours making the total recovery count to 92,837. At present, there are 31,299 active coronavirus positive cases of which 24,216 are in home isolation.

The positive cases across the state include 360 from Hyderabad, 180 from Karimnagar, 129 from Rangareddy, 103 from Khammam, 94 each from Nizamabad and Warangal Urban, 85 from Siddipet, 79 from Nalgonda, 77 from Jagtial, 65 from Suryapet, 51 from Bhadradri Kothagudem, 48 from Mancherial, 41 from Medchal-Malkajgiri, 40 from Mahabubnagar, 37 from Sangareddy, 36 from Nagar Kurnool, 34 from Jangaon, 32 from Wanaparthy, 29 from Peddapalli, 28 from Jogulambad-Gadwal, 23 from Rajanna-Sircilla, 21 each from Yadradri-Bhongir and Komaram Bheem Asifabad, 19 from Warangal Rural,18 from Mulugu, 17 from Adilabad, 15 from Vikarabad, 12 from Medak, four from Nirmal, one each from Jayashankar-Bhupalpally and Narayanpet.

As many as 37,791 tests were conducted by the government in the last 24 hours out of which 1,849 samples turned positive and the results of the remaining are awaited. The total tests in the state went up to 13,65,582 i.e, 36,782 tests per 10 lakh population.



