Corrupt Civil Supplies Deputy Manager Irfan Suspended for Third Time Amid Bribery and Extortion Allegations

Mahabubnagar: In a decisive action against corruption, the district administration has suspended Deputy Manager of the Civil Supplies Department, Irfan, for his alleged involvement in bribery and extortion. The official, who had previously faced suspension twice for similar charges, was found to be running an illegal extortion racket, demanding kickbacks from rice millers and contractors.

According to reports, Irfan had formed a private team to target rice millers who defaulted in supplying Custom Milled Rice (CMR) to the government. Instead of ensuring compliance with supply regulations, he allegedly used his team to intimidate the millers, forcing them to pay hefty bribes under the pretext of delayed supply. Even in cases where rice millers agreed to supply the required rice on time, Irfan reportedly rejected their compliance and continued to demand money.

This corrupt practice not only exploited rice millers but also resulted in heavy losses to the government exchequer. Sources indicate that Irfan had established a pattern of systematic corruption, making bribery a norm within his jurisdiction. His greed and misuse of authority had made him a habitual offender, causing widespread resentment among the business community and within the administration.

Notably, this is the third time that higher authorities have suspended Irfan due to corruption complaints. Despite earlier disciplinary actions, he continued his illicit activities, prompting the administration to take strict measures once again.

Social activist Diddi Praveen Kumar, who has been actively fighting against corruption in the district, welcomed the suspension but demanded stricter punishment. "Irfan is a habitual bribe-taker who cares little about government regulations. He is willing to go to any extent to extort money from rice millers. While his suspension is a welcome step, repeat offenders like him should be dismissed from service to set an example," said Praveen Kumar.

The suspension of Irfan has been met with widespread approval from those affected by his corruption. However, there are growing demands for a more stringent crackdown on officials who repeatedly engage in corrupt practices, ensuring that the Civil Supplies Department functions with integrity and transparency.