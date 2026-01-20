Country Club Announces Asia’s Biggest ‘Darlings Day Out 2026’ Celebrations Across India

Hyderabad: Country Club Hospitality and Holidays Ltd has announced Asia’s biggest “ Darlings Day Out 2026 ”, promising a grand celebration featuring dazzling fashion shows, live music, and engaging entertainment across major Country Club locations nationwide.

The announcement was made by Chairman and Managing Director Mr. Y. Rajeev Reddy, who unveiled the official Darlings Day Out 2026 poster and simultaneously launched the Chalo Pattaya VIP International Membership Card at Country Club, Hyderabad, on Tuesday.

Adding glamour to the launch event, a scintillating fashion show was held, where models walked the ramp showcasing elegant Indo-western and partywear collections, captivating the audience.

Addressing the media, Mr. Rajeev Reddy said that following the grand success of Asia’s biggest New Year celebrations held across India, Country Club is excited to announce Darlings Day Out 2026, scheduled for February 13, 2026. The event will be held simultaneously in Hyderabad, Mumbai, Pune, Bengaluru, Chennai, Kolkata, Delhi, Surat, and Kolhapur, offering members a vibrant blend of entertainment and family festivities.

He further announced a strategic collaboration with Kotchaphirn Garden for Country Club’s exclusive Chalo Pattaya property. This partnership follows the company’s significant milestone of becoming a zero-debt organization and reflects the growing interest among partners to collaborate with Country Club through the franchise route.

Chalo Pattaya VIP International Membership Card, presented as a New Year gift to Country Club members. The membership offers two nights and three days of complimentary stay in Pattaya, along with exclusive international luxury privileges. The new membership is priced at ₹85,000, while existing Country Club members can upgrade for ₹60,000 and avail the same benefits. Under the MGM (Member-Get-Member) Scheme, any existing member who successfully introduces two VIP International Memberships will be eligible to receive the same complimentary 2 nights / 3 days stay at Pattaya, adding further value and rewards for member referrals.

Speaking on the occasion, the management stated, “We are delighted to introduce these exciting initiatives for our members and guests. At Country Club, our focus has always been on creating unforgettable experiences while delivering unmatched luxury and exclusivity. We look forward to celebrating many special moments with our members and guests.”

Country Club also announced the reintroduction of its iconic “Great Thumbs Up” Revolution, allowing existing members to celebrate birthdays and anniversaries in a truly special way. As part of this initiative, members will be treated to an exclusive song by legendary singer Usha Uthup, making their celebrations even more memorable. Further details will be announced soon.

Mary Kom continues to share a deep and cherished association

Meanwhile, Country Club’s long-standing brand ambassador Mary Kom continues to share a deep and cherished association with the brand. An exclusive showcase highlighted a warmer and lesser-seen side of the boxing champion through a curated series of four special videos, including heartfelt interactions with CMD Mr. Y. Rajeev Reddy via video conference, a traditional welcome and dance at Amrutha Castle, playful boxing moments, and Mary Kom singing—revealing her artistic talent beyond sports. These moments celebrated her inspiring journey and enduring bond with the Country Club family.Tags:

Country club, Darlings Day Out, Country Club Membership, ample reach, Chalo Pattaya VIP International Membership Card, Thailand