Country needs leadership of Rahul Gandhi; he should become PM, says Jagga Reddy

Hyderabad: TelanganaPCC working president T Jagga Reddy said on Saturday that ‘the country needs the leadership of Rahul Gandhi; he should become the Prime Minister’.

Reddy recalled that ‘under the leadership of Sonia Gandhi, Manmohan Singh and Rahul Gandhi, the ten-year UPA government created history by providing employment to the rural and urban poor of this country through the Employment Guarantee Scheme and financially empowering them. This achievement belongs to the Congress Party’.

He stated that ’the Congress Party brought the Right to Information Act, ensuring that every government system is accountable to people and that all information is placed before the public.

Even though it knew that the party would suffer politically in Andhra Pradesh, it respected the aspirations of people and granted statehood to Telangana for them. The credit for this historic decision goes to Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi’.

According to Reddy, ‘along with the construction of the Nagarjunasagar dam, several Central government institutions, such as ICRISAT, BHEL, the Ordnance factory (Eddumailaram), BDL in Patancheru and IDPL, were established in Telangana during the tenure of Rahul Gandhi’s great-grandfather, Jawaharlal Nehru, and his grandmother, Indira Gandhi. It was former PM Rajiv Gandhi and the Congress party which granted voting rights at the age of 18 to youth, giving them an opportunity to grow.’

He said ’to create employment opportunities for youth, Rajiv Gandhi introduced and developed the IT sector. The foundation for the mobile phones we use today was laid through the telecom revolution brought by Rajiv Gandhi, father of Rahul Gandhi. The youth who are enjoying these benefits today should understand this fact’.

‘Therefore, if this country is to progress in terms of employment, agriculture and economic development, Rahul Gandhi should become the PM. People of this country should make Rahul Gandhi the PM,’ he said.