Couple posed as doctors, looted patients in city hospitals

The Commissioner’s Task Force, Secunderabad Zone Team, alongside Market Police, has apprehended a couple involved in hospital robberies. The accused, Goundla Shirisha, a 25-year-old Pharm D student, and Edulapally Sai Kumar Goud, 30, both from Nawabpet, allegedly impersonated medical professionals to rob patients. Police seized 11 tolas of gold ornaments, two phones, and a car.

Driven by financial problems, the duo targeted elderly female patients. Leveraging her medical knowledge, Shirisha used Diazepam injections to render victims unconscious. Gaikwad Vaibhav Raghunath, DCP Task Force, stated that Shirisha concealed the sedative in her doctor’s apron to avoid suspicion. On 11 March, she entered Yashoda Hospital, Secunderabad, where she sedated a victim and fled with their gold.

Investigations revealed the pair was previously involved in a similar offence at Citizen Speciality Hospital in Nallagandla. The stolen gains were reportedly spent on personal shopping and other lifestyle expenses. The accused had been absconding in two cases before their eventual arrest. By posing as staff, they bypassed hospital security to exploit vulnerable patients within supposedly secure medical environments. This arrest marks a significant breakthrough for the Malkajgiri Commissionerate in curbing specialised hospital thefts. The duo has been remanded to judicial custody as police continue to verify if they were involved in any additional undetected offences across the city.