Court grants police custody of Rohit Reddy in farmhouse drug case

Hyderabad: In a significant development in the Moinabad farmhouse drug case, a local court granted police custody of the prime accused, BRS leader Pilot Rohit Reddy, Ritesh Reddy, and Namit Sharma.

Consequently, the police will interrogate the three accused for three days. The questioning is expected to help unearth further details related to the drug case and enable action against those responsible. It is already a known fact that drug tests were conducted on 11 individuals involved in this case, and six of them tested positive. However, only three accused have been arrested so far.

The police had arrested former Tandur MLA and BRS leader Pilot Rohit Reddy, along with his brother Ritesh Reddy and Delhi-based businessman Namit Sharma, on the very same day, and subsequently remanded them to judicial custody following court orders. Recently, the court conducted a hearing regarding a petition filed by the police requesting custody of the accused.

Police will take the three accused, who are currently lodged in Chanchalguda Jail under judicial remand, into their custody and shift them to a secret location for interrogation.

The SIT officials will intensify the probe focusing on key angles such as identifying the masterminds behind this drug party, determining the role of others and establishing the extent of their involvement.