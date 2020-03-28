COVID-19: All courts in Telangana to remain shut till April 14

After the Supreme Court restricted the functioning of courts in the court in the view of COVID-19, the Telangana high court on Friday issued orders to close all the courts in the state till April 14.

A bench comprising of Chief Justice Raghavendra Singh Chauhan, Justice MS Ramachandra Rao and Justice A Rajashekar Reddy discussed on it and passed the orders. However, the urgent matters will be taken up on Monday, Wednesday and Friday every week through a video conference.

It is notified that the petitioners and advocates can file the pleas to the High Court by mail to the registrar general briefing the reason for urgency. The registrar general after verifying the request will submit it before the Chief Justice for consideration.

Based on the urgency of the matter, the Chief Justice will then allow the court's registry to list before any benches. The list will be later published on the website and informed to the advocate and petitioner through as SMS. The advocates and petitioners can make their representations through video conference to the bench.

All the staff members in the court need not attend court unless there is urgent judicial work.