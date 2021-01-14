Covid-19 Cases In Telangana: 276 Corona Positive Cases List In Telangana In Last 24 Hours

In Telangana, 276 new positive cases have been listed in the last 24 hours. Adding this number to the total number of cases, it becomes 2,90,916. According to GHMC sources, 53 positive cases out of 276 are from GHMC area itself. This count rings the danger bells in the city and makes us analyze the situation. Thus Government is suggesting the people stay at home to be away from this novel virus. The total number of active cases in the state are 4,495 while a total of 2,489 people are in home quarantine.

Coming to the death count, only 1 person losthis life fighting with Covid-19 and thus the total death count reaches to 1572. Well, even the count of recovery rate is also positive thus, a total of 238 people got discharged from various hospitals yesterday making the total number of recovered people reach 2,84,849 until now.

Thus, the total number of active cases in the Telangana state is 4,495. Here is the list of Corona positive cases district wise… Have a look!

• Karimnagar – 16

• JogulambaGadwal – 21

• Khammam – 8

• Mahabubnagar – 6

• Medchal&Malkajgiri – 18

• JayashankarBhupalpally - 3

• Mulugu – 2

• Nalgonda – 8

• Nizamabad – 58

• Rangareddy – 23

• Warangal Urban – 15

• Warangal Rural – 7

• Sangareddy – 30

• Suryapet–1

• Janagama – 6

• GHMC - 53

As the new type of Covid-19 virus has entered into Telangana, people need to be careful and maintain social distance. The Government also made a mandatory covid-19 check-up for all those who are returning from Britain and other countries.