Covid-19 cases surge past 800 mark in Telangana

Hyderabad: Covid-19 cases continue to surge upwards in Telangana taking the total past 800 mark so far.

On Saturday, 43 new cases were confirmed taking the overall figure to 809. There were neither discharges nor deaths on Saturday while the active cases stood at 605.

Of the new cases, 31 cases are from GHMC, while Gadwal accounted 7 cases, Sircilla and Ranga Reddy two cases each and Nalgonda one positive case.

Three pregnant women and 60 children of different ages are among the 605 active cases being treated at Gandhi Hospital. While one woman is into eighth month of her pregnancy, the other two are into fourth months of pregnancy.

Authorities distributed dry fruits to the pregnant women as they should be given special diet.

It is learnt that majority of the children tested positive are from Talabkatta area where several members of a few joint families tested positive. The infected list included women and kids.

In view of big number of women and children testing positive, Gandhi Hospital authorities established separate wards for women and kids few days ago and at present all these women and children are being treated in those wards.

The infected children list includes a two-month-old infant from Narayanpet district who tested positive a day earlier.

Meanwhile, 30 persons including five family members and locals who got in touch with an 80-year-old person (who tested positive) from Madhuranagar in Neredmet, have been shifted to hospital for sample testing.

The infected person is learnt to have held a charity programme to distribute ration and free food to over 50 members in the locality a week back.

Meanwhile, the health authorities are on a hectic contract tracing job to identify all who came in touch with that person and developed any flu like symptoms.