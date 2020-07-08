Covid-19 count surges ahead as Telangana records 1,879 cases, 7 deaths

Hyderabad: As many as 1,879 fresh cases of coronavirus were registered in Telangana State till 5 pm on Tuesday while seven persons died due to Covid-19. With this increase, the total number of coronavirus positive cases in the State has increased to 27,612 while death toll increased to 313.

According to the Media Bulletin issued by the Director of Public Health & Family Welfare, of 1,879 new cases, as many as 1,422 cases were recorded in Greater Hyderabad alone while 176 cases in Rangareddy and 94 cases in Medchal district were also registered.

On Tuesday, a total of 1,506 people were discharged on getting cured. With this, the total number of discharged patients has increased to 16,287. Presently, there are 11,012 Active Cases in Telangana State.

A total of 6,220 samples were tested on Tuesday which took the total number of samples tested in the State to 128,438.

The Director also informed that as on today, the government hospitals have established a capacity of 17,081 Covid beds, of which 11,928 are isolations beds, 3537 are oxygen beds, 1145 are ICUs beds and 471 are ventilator beds. As on today the bed occupancy is 7.8%. A total of 92.2% beds are vacant.

The Gandhi Hospital, Secunderabad is identified as the "Centre of Excellence for COVID Care", where serious cases are admitted. The other major hospitals in Hyderabad where suspects and moderately symptomatic cases are admitted are District Hospital King Koti, Government Chest Hospital, Sir Ronald Ross Institute of Tropical Medicine (Fever hospital).

The asymptomatic and mildly symptomatic patients requesting for institutional quarantine are admitted in Nature Cure Hospital, Govt. Nizamia Hospital, Govt. Ayurveda Hospital and Govt. Homeopathy Hospital.

In Gandhi Hospital, which has a capacity of 1,890 beds, as many as 130 patients are in ICU, 356 are on oxygen and 35 on CPAP and there are 219 patients in wards which takes the total to 740. Therefore, there are still 1,150 beds vacant in Gandhi Hospital.