Covid-19 deaths less than 1%: Health Minister Eatala Rajender

Hyderabad: While reassuring that the government was doing enough to control Covid-19 in the State, Health Minister Eatala Rajender explained that Telangana witnessed 0.62 percent death rate in contrast with the developed nations which suffered huge losses.



In his reply during Question Hour in the Legislative Council, he said the government was spending huge amounts for containing the spread of Covid-19 in the State and had procured 32,800 Remdesivir injections and 2,52,328 Favilavir tablets in its endeavour to provide treatment to coronavirus positive patients. From the available stock, already more than 2 lakh tablets and close to 25,000 injections were already utilised for helping Covid victims. However, the effectiveness of these medicines on the patients is yet to ascertained.

The Minister also explained that those who reached the critical levels while fighting the virus, when kept on Ventilator support, could rarely survive, as only 5 to 10 % was the rate of survival given the virus had inflicted damage to their lungs.

While emphasising that everyone should continue to follow guidelines issued by the authorities like ICMR (Indian Council of Medical Research), the Minister said most of the cases of Covid-19 owed to neglect in following instructions. Putting the onus on spread of virus on international bodies like WHO, Eatala said it was a long-drawn process by any of the governments to understand the phenomenon.

"In the beginning, guidelines were issued by WHO and in India ICMR was the authority to make understand things better and later DGCI (Drug Controller General of India) gave permission for what medicines to be used for prevention. As most patients were asymptomatic, things were not that easy, but we made available all the preventive medicines with 10 different kinds of tablets in a kit. All what the people need is courage, moral support from kin, usage of kit and in case of severity availability of oxygen," he explained.