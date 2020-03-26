COVID-19: Two foreign returnees sent to quarantine centre in Mahabubabad

Two foreign returnees who defied home quarantine have been sent to quarantine centre in Mahabubabad as a preventive measure to curb the spread of COVID-19.

A person from Danthalapally and another from Nellikuduru who returned from foreign countries recently were asked to remain at home quarantine. However, the duo defied the orders of the officials and have been sent to the quarantine centre in Mahabubabad.

The district collector in a release said that the people who returned from foreign countries must follow the protocol and stay at home or else they will be shifted to a government-run quarantine facility in the view of public safety.

On the other hand, Warangal MP Pasunuri Dayakar announced and he will be donating Rs 5 crore from MPLAD funds and two months' salary to the Chief Minister Relief Fund.