Covid case count set to hit 1,000 mark in Telangana

Hyderabad: The positive cases in Telangana are closing in on 1,000 mark. As many as 27 new cases were confirmed Covid-19 positive in the state, taking the total count to 970 cases so far in the state.

However, the silver lining is 58 patients recovered and were discharged on Thursday, while one person died. hus, the discharged and death count reached 252 and 25 respectively in the State.

Giving the figures at a press meet on Thursday, Health Minister Eatala Rajender said that of the 27 fresh cases, GHMC region accounted for 13 cases and Gadwal 10 cases.

The minister stated that none of the 693 active cases was on ventilator. Only six to seven of them were on oxygen, he added. On the screening of samples, he informed that over 1,500 samples were being tested in nine labs every day.

The Minister assured that the government was taking taking all measures to check spread of Covid-19 in Suryapet, Gadwal and Vikarabad districts just as in the case of Karimnagar.

"The situation in Karimnagar changed considerably in 10 days time and we hope to see the same in these three districts as well," he hoped.

Commenting on the rapid tests, he reminded that Telangana was not in favour of it from the day one.

"We had doubts on it and hence we did not opt for it," the minister said, when asked about ICMR's directions asking states to halt rapid tests for ascertaining Covid-19.

The Minister directed the health officials to take help of private ambulances wherever required to shift pregnant women or those requiring dialysis etc.

He noted that 108 and 104 ambulances were doing a good job, but the services of private ambulances would be taken if required.

He added that the State had stocks of 4 lakh PPEs and 4.5 lakh N-95 masks at present.