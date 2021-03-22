Covid curbs may return to Telangana

Hyderabad: The Sword of Damocles of Covid restrictions seems to be hanging over the State as it is heading for the completion of a year of the pandemic when the country had gone into a total lockdown for about three months following the spread of the corona virus.

The fear of re-imposition of restrictions is attributed to the resurgence of corona positive cases being witnessed in the State.

Following this, the State Government is now mulling to impose certain restrictions on the movement of people in public places. As a first step, educational institutions would be closed followed by restrictions on the number of audiences in single screen big theatres and multiplexes and in private functions.