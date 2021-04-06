Covid hurdle for YS Sharmila's meeting in Khammam

Lotus Pond: The deadly Covid 19 virus has turned out to be an obstacle for YS Sharmila's upcoming maiden public meeting at Khammam. Sharmila has planned to hold the meeting on April 9. The Khammam police issued notices to the organisers of meeting under the GO Nos. 68 and 69.

The notices were handed over to the Khammam district in-charge of the party, Lakkineni Sudheer.

However, the supporters of Sharmila said that they would hold the meeting, following all Covid-19 guidelines. The police department had initially given permission to hold the public meeting at Khammam-based pavilion ground.

Following this, Sharmila reportedly planned to hold the meeting with one lakh people. It was also widely reported that she would not only announce the name of her party at the public meeting but also declare the details of the party symbol and its code of conduct.

Her supporters applied to the Khammam Police Commissioner Tafseer Iqbal, seeking his permission for the meeting.