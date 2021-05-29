Covid jab for all by end of this year: KTR

Karimnagar: The State government aims to give Covid vaccine to everyone in Telangana by the end of this year and global tenders called for one crore doses of Covid vaccine, stated IT, MA&UD Minister, KT Rama Rao.

Although India was producing enough vaccines for the world, 85 percent of them were Centrally controlled. The remaining 15 percent would have to be purchased by States and private operators on their own, he said.

Rama Rao inaugurated a 100-bedded Government Area Hospital built with Rs 22 crore at Vemulawada in Rajanna Sircilla district on Friday. Speaking to the media persons he said the hospital was established in response to a request to the Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao made by MLA, Ramesh Babu who wanted better medical facilities for the people of the area.

The Minister thanked District Collector Krishna Bhaskar and Medical Officer Mahesh Rao for completing the construction of the hospital in a speedy manner. In all, 500 beds were now made available in the district and a 50-bedded Covid ward was set up at Vemulawada hospital, he noted. He informed that an oxygen plant would be set up in Vemulawada in the next 10 days on the lines of Sircilla Government Hospital at a cost of Rs 40 lakh. Steps were being taken to provide all kinds of medical services as well as medicines to the Covid patients.

The door to door fever survey identified 3,900 people with fever in the district and they were given medical kits. With efforts made by government and the health officials the coronavirus cases were declining, and people would never forget the health staff who were working hard to provide medical services, Rama Rao stated. He further said that the government was paying special attention to the black fungus and white fungus victims and antifungal drugs were made available to treat them as prescribed by medical professionals.

With experts warning that the third stage Covid could affect young children, everyone must be vigilant and prepared for that from now on, Rama Rao said while asking the health officials to establish a special ward for children with 50 beds at the old Primary Health Centre at Vemulawada.