Covid positive doctor treating patients in Nizamabad

Nizamabad: A medical team led by District Medical Health Officer Dr Sudarshan on Tuesday conducted a surprise inspection at Nishkal Neuro Multi Specialty Hospital in Nizamabad city. Dr Nishkal Prabhu, the owner of Nishkal Hospital, was tested Covid positive few days ago and is still treating patients in the hospital without taking precautionary measures.

District Collector C Narayana Reddy received several complaints that the doctor was treating patients, even though he was tested corona positive. Following the instructions of the Collector, the DM&HO conducted a surprise inspection in the hospital.

There were 30 employees in the hospital and 10 of them were tested corona positive after conducting tests. The DM&HO informed that the remaining 20 staff were told to remain under self-quarantine for 15 days.

Dr Sudarshan explained that Dr Nishkal Prabhu, the hospital owner, had escaped while his team was conducting Covid test to the staff.

The DM&HO and his team of medical officers waited at the hospital for two hours for Dr Prabhu but he did not return. Sudarshan said the hospital will be sieged if the doctor did not return.

The District Magistrate and the Collector decided to issue an arrest warrant (The Epidemic Disease Act 1897 Amendment Ordinance 2020) against Dr Nishkal Prabhu and detain him in jail without trial as it was framed as a law and order case.

Dr Rajesh, District Medical Media Officer Gangadhar, Govardhan, Bhumanna ANM Rajamani, staff and others were present during the inspection.