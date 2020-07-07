Covid shows no signs of abating as Telangana posts 1,831 cases, 11 deaths

Hyderabad: As many as 1,831 fresh cases of coronavirus were registered in Telangana State till 5 pm on Monday while 11 persons died due to Covid-19.



With this increase, the total number of coronavirus positive cases in the State has increased to 25,733 while death toll increased to 306.

According to the Media Bulletin issued by the Director of Public Health & Family Welfare, of 1,831 new cases, as many as 1,419 cases were recorded in Greater Hyderabad alone while 160 cases in Rangareddy and 117 cases in Medchal district were also registered. On Monday, a total of 2,078 people were discharged on getting cured. With this, the total number of discharged patients has increased to 14,781. Presently, there are 10,646 Active Cases in Telangana State.

A total of 6,383 samples were tested on Monday which took the total number of samples tested in the State to 122,218.

The Director also informed that of 2,501 beds available in four government hospitals, only 284 are occupied by Covid-19 suspects; 877 by inpatients while 1,340 were vacant.