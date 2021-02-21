Covid tests for people from Maharashtra likely

Koti/Vikarabad: The Medical and Health department officials are initiating steps to take up fresh Covid tests to determine cases among people coming from Maharashtra who regularly visit Vikarabad, Tandur, Kodangal, Pargi and other adjoining areas.

The steps come in the wake of increasing Carona cases in the neighbouring Maharashtra.

The officials have directed the department staff to increase their vigil on Maharashtrians visiting Vikarabad and other towns. They have suggested that the staff be deployed at bus-stations and railway stations to conduct Covid tests.

In case of doubt, they have been told to shift people to nearby hospitals. Officials say the proposal is likely to be implemented in two or three days.

In Vikarabad, district officer Arvind has said that the higher department officials have asked the staff to maintain vigil on people travelling from across the Maharashtra border and conduct tests to determine cases and to ensure that the pandemic does not spread.

Meanwhile, vaccination of the department staff is continuing in PHCs and government hospitals. So far over 3,780 employees have been covered in the first phase of vaccine. The same number of staffers are to be given the second dose.

The department officials are advising the vaccinated staff to continue wearing masks as a precautionary measure to prevent infection.