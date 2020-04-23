COVID Treatment: Eatala Rajender's prescription for Gandhi doctors

Hyderabad: Health Minister Eatala Rajender directed Gandhi administration to do health checkup twice (morning and evening) for each Covid-19 positive patient being treated in the hospital. For those having BP and diabetic issues, more care should be taken, he said.

Eatala held a review on patients' management at Gandhi hospital, the nodal treatment centre for Covid-19 infected patients in Telangana.

He told the new Superintendent Dr Raja Rao to divide Gandhi hospital into six units, with each unit to have a Professor as in-charge and equal number of Covid-19 patients.

The minister also directed Dr Raja Rao to prepare a data sheet for each patient with details of date of admission, the 14-day period ending, dates of first and second Covid-19 tests to be done again, information about likely discharge etc.

In case of kids who tested positive, authorities should allow them to stay with their mothers in the hospital if they wish and ensure children are under the regular watch of paediatrician and get the best treatment, he said.

Eatala also directed Gandhi administration to ensure PPE kits and face masks are given to each staff on frontline duties including doctors, nurses, paramedical staff, sanitation etc.