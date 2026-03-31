CP Amber Kishore Jha urges parents not to let minors drive

Mancherial: Ramagundam Commissioner of Police Amber Kishore Jha urged parents not to allow minors to drive vehicles, stressing that such negligence often leads to serious road accidents. He delivered the message while addressing a road safety awareness programme held on Monday at Dubbapalli Function Hall under the Jaipur Sub-Division Police, as part of the “Arrive Alive Phase-3” initiative.

Speaking on the occasion, Jha emphasised the need for collective responsibility in ensuring safer roads and building an accident-free society. He said that awareness among citizens, particularly parents, plays a crucial role in preventing mishaps involving underage drivers.

The Commissioner explained that under the Praja Pragathi Plan, several initiatives such as traffic awareness seminars, eye check-up camps, and public outreach programmes had been conducted to educate people on road safety norms.

He encouraged participants to act as ambassadors of safety by sharing the knowledge gained at the event with their families, friends, and communities.

He also cautioned vehicle owners to strictly adhere to traffic regulations. He advised motorists to avoid drunk driving and to wear helmets and seatbelts at all times.

Highlighting the risks associated with night travel, he urged drivers to remain vigilant and show greater consideration towards pedestrians.

Jha noted that simple precautions and responsible behaviour could significantly reduce road accidents and save lives. The programme witnessed the participation of senior police officials including A Bhaskar, Venkateshwarlu, Naveen, Bansilal, Krishna, and Rajashekar, along with other police personnel.