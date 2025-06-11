CPI Demands Scrapping of Kaleshwaram Project, Calls for Revival of Pranahita-Chevella Scheme

Mahabubnagar: The Communist Party of India (CPI) on Wednesday made a strong demand for scrapping the Kaleshwaram Lift Irrigation Project, calling it unviable and a massive burden on the public exchequer. CPI leaders urged the Congress government to reconsider and revive the originally proposed Pranahita-Chevella project at Tummidi Hatti, which they argued would be more cost-effective and better suited to address water scarcity in Adilabad and surrounding regions.

Addressing a press conference after taking part in the CPI’s centenary celebrations in Mahabubnagar, CPI (ML) MLA from Kothagudem and State Secretary Kunamneni Sambasiva Rao strongly criticised the handling of the Kaleshwaram project by the previous BRS government. He slammed former Chief Minister K. Chandrashekar Rao for arriving at the Justice P.C. Ghose-led inquiry commission in Hyderabad with a convoy of over 100 vehicles, calling it a dramatic and arrogant display of power.

“He appeared before the commission as though he was going to war,” remarked Sambasiva Rao. “Mobocracy is being promoted in the name of democracy. KCR is behaving more like a gang leader than a responsible political figure,” he added, advising the BRS chief to face the commission humbly, like many Prime Ministers and Chief Ministers have done in the past.

The CPI leader also urged the officials to expedite the inquiry into the Kaleshwaram project's structural failures and financial irregularities, and to hold those responsible accountable without delay. “People deserve to know who is behind the collapse of this grand yet flawed project,” he stated.

Reiterating the CPI's stand, Sambasiva Rao said the Pranahita-Chevella project, originally conceived at Tummidi Hatti, is a better alternative. “It is more feasible, cost-effective, and capable of meeting the irrigation needs of drought-prone regions like Adilabad,” he asserted, urging the Congress-led state government to shift focus and resources towards this long-overdue initiative.