CPI floor leader Kunamneni likens it to ‘Ugadi pachadi’

Hyderabad: CPI Legislative Party leader Kunamneni Sambasiva Rao described the Budget as a “mixed bag,” likening it to Ugadi pachadi, a traditional dish blending sweet and bitter flavors.

Speaking at the Assembly Media Point, he highlighted the state’s massive debt of Rs 8.64 lakh crore and additional outstanding dues of Rs 1 lakh crore, figures not reflected in the Budget. He cautioned that the government will inevitably need to borrow further, projecting a deficit of Rs 58,000 crore.

Rao welcomed certain initiatives, including family life insurance for 1.5 crore families, the extension of the Mid-Day Meal Scheme to Intermediate students, and Employees Health Cards providing cashless medical treatment.

He also noted insurance coverage for government employees and pensioners. However, he criticised allocations for education and healthcare, with only 8.22% and 4.2% of the budget earmarked, far below the recommended 20% and 10%, respectively.