CPI inspects flood-affected areas in Choutuppal

Choutuppal (Yadadri-Bhongir): CPI State secretary Chada Venkat Reddy demanded the State government to provide compensation of Rs 60,000 per acre to the farmers, who lost crops due to the recent rains.



Along with CPI leaders, he toured in Lakkaram and Choutuppal villages in the district on Friday. In Lakkaram, the CPI leaders examined the damaged crops and water bodies and inquired about the crop loss during an interaction with local farmers. They also toured the flood-affected colonies in Choutuppal town and enquired the problems of the residents.

Speaking on the occasion, Venkat Reddy demanded that the government should buy the crops unconditionally from the farmers of flood-affected areas. He assured the farmers of taking the seriousness of floods to the notice of the government for necessary action and added that party will work to do justice to the victims.

Party deputy secretary Palla Venkat Reddy reminded that the government did not take any measures in Choutuppal when several areas in and around Choutuppal were seriously affected by floods in 2015. Illegal permission to houses and ventures have pushed Choutuppal town to submerge in rainwater, he pointed out and advised local municipal authorities to focus on better drainage system to avoid same situation in future.

Former MLA U Narayana Rao, leaders U Ratnakar Rao, P Shekar Reddy, Srinivas, B Galaiah, P Mohan Reddy, Shankar, Ramalingam and others participated in the programme.