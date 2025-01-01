Live
Just In
CPI Leader Narayana Welcomes Dil Raju’s Efforts, Stresses Need for Harmony Between Government and Film Industry
CPI leader K. Narayana has extended his support to the remarks made by noted Telugu film producer Dil Raju, calling them rational and much-needed. Speaking on the ongoing issues between the government and the film industry, Narayana emphasized that conflicts between the two entities are unnecessary and counterproductive.
“Dil Raju’s initiative to bridge the gap between the government and the film industry is commendable. Both sectors must work together harmoniously for the benefit of the public and the creative community,” said Narayana.
He further noted that the film industry plays a crucial role in shaping cultural narratives and generating significant revenue. Therefore, fostering a cooperative relationship with the government is essential to address mutual concerns effectively.
Dil Raju has been actively advocating for solutions to various challenges faced by the Telugu film industry, including concerns over taxation and the allocation of resources. His statements have garnered attention, sparking discussions across political and creative circles.
Narayana’s support for Dil Raju’s efforts is expected to encourage further dialogue and collaboration between the government and the film fraternity to resolve ongoing disputes amicably.