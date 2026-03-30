CPI leaders bat for Rachakonda reservoir to aid farmers

Yadadri-Bhongir: The campaign yatra undertaken by the Communist Party of India (CPI) demanding the construction of a reservoir at Rachakonda to provide irrigation water to Samsthan Narayanapuram mandal entered its second day on Sunday, covering several tribal tandas in Yadadri-Bhongir district.

Addressing gatherings during the yatra, CPI district executive member Bachchanagoni Gaalayya called upon farmers to participate in large numbers in the proposed Maha Dharna scheduled at 10 am on Monday in front of the Thehsildar’s office. He urged people to extend support to the movement to press for a permanent irrigation solution for the region.

Gaalayya stated that the construction of a reservoir at Rachakonda remained the only viable option to provide assured irrigation water to the mandal. He demanded that the state government make a clear announcement regarding the project during the ongoing Assembly sessions.

Explaining the proposed plan, he said water could be lifted from the Shivannagudem project and diverted to the Rachakonda reservoir, from where it could be supplied to different villages through a network of interconnected tanks. Without such intervention, he warned, the mandal would continue to face chronic drought conditions.

The yatra witnessed participation from several CPI leaders, including Kurimidda Srinivas, Dubbaka Bhaskar, Chiluveru Anjaiah, Kalakonda Sanjeeva, Palle Malla Reddy, Jagan, Ganesh, Eeda Mallaiah, Singapanga Ramesh, Errolla Lingaswamy and Gaddam Yadagiri, among others.