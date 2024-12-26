CPI Secretary Narayana Calls for Reforms in Film Industry, Urges Government to Prioritize Social Responsibility in Cinema

Hyderabad: CPI Secretary Narayana has raised concerns about the current state of the Telugu film industry and urged the government to take a more responsible stance in promoting films. He called for the support of films with meaningful social messages while discouraging those that glorify violence, vulgarity, and criminal activities.

Narayana pointed out that films with strong social messages often face challenges at the box office, leading producers to hesitate in making such films. He mentioned that while some producers are investing large sums of money in high-budget films aimed at maximizing profits, this strategy often puts undue pressure on audiences due to inflated ticket prices and an over-reliance on government incentives. These films are sometimes promoted through road shows, which can create chaos and endanger public safety.

He questioned the government's continued support for films with harmful themes, such as crime and violence, while ignoring films that offer positive messages to society. He also criticized large-budget films that generate significant profits but fail to promote social responsibility and artistic integrity.

Narayana raised concerns over the portrayal of illegal activities, such as the trafficking and sale of red sanders, in certain films. He condemned filmmakers for romanticizing such crimes, which could influence young audiences negatively.

The CPI leader also referred to *Pushpa* actress Rashmika Mandanna's recent statement, where she revealed that she was pressured by the producer to perform in a song. Narayana called for greater attention to such pressures on artists and stressed that they should not be ignored by the government.

He urged the government to adopt a more balanced approach in film promotion, supporting only those films that align with social responsibility and preserve the cultural values of Telugu society. Narayana suggested that the government, producers, and filmmakers engage in discussions to ensure that decisions about which films to promote are based on their social and cultural relevance, rather than just commercial success.

Narayana called for a united effort from the government, filmmakers, and the public to shape an industry that reflects the true spirit of Telugu culture and contributes positively to society. He stressed the need for accountability and responsible decision-making at all levels of governance and within the film industry.