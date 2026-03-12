CPI seeks clarity on Rythu Bharosa, plans ‘Chalo Assembly’

Kunamneni Sambasiva Rao, State Secretary of the Communist Party of India (CPI), on Wednesday questioned the Congress government over the delay in implementing the Rabi season’s Rythu Bharosa scheme and sought clarity on whether the assistance would be released to farmers.

Addressing a media conference here on Wednesday, Sambasiva Rao said one phase of the Rythu Bharosa assistance is already pending, while the deadline for releasing the second phase has also passed, leaving farmers in uncertainty. He urged the State government to clarify whether the scheme will be implemented and to provide complete details on the matter.

The CPI leader also demanded that the government release a white paper on the functioning of the Singareni Collieries Company Limited, expressing concern over what he described as a lack of transparency in the organisation’s operations.

Sambasiva Rao said that even after two and a half years of the Congress government coming to power, several public issues remain unresolved, leading to confusion in the state. He alleged that the government appeared indifferent to people’s problems and warned that such an approach would not be acceptable.

Announcing protest programmes, he said the CPI would organise a ‘Chalo Assembly’ on March 24, demanding houses and house sites for the poor and pattas for those who have built huts in areas such as Velugumatla in Khammam, as well as in districts, including Hyderabad, Warangal and Rangareddy.