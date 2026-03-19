Crackdown on eateries to curb misuse of domestic LPG cylinders

Following the complaints of diversion of domestic LPG cylinders to the commercial market, officials have conducted raids at several eateries across the city over the misuse of domestic LPG cylinders. During the raids, authorities have also seized cylinders.

Amid the shortage of commercial LPG cylinders, a large-scale of domestic cylinder and black-marketing of commercial cylinders emerged, with commercial establishments misusing the domestic cylinders.

Taking advantage of the situation, certain LPG distributors are disregarding regulations and distributing domestic cylinders via unofficial channels to the commercial establishments. Following the illegal usage, the officials are conducting inspections in hotels, restaurants and other eateries.

Officials also booked cases under Section 6A of the Essential Commodities Act, 1955, for hoarding, black-marketing and unauthorised movement of essential commodities.

Teams conducted checks at multiple locations, including Charminar, Nampally, Bahadurpura, Malakpet, Dilsukhnagar, Khairtabad, Chintal, Gajulararam, Borabanda and other areas. During the inspections, officials visited tiffin centres, roadside eateries and fast food stalls. They found that several establishments were using domestic LPG cylinders instead of commercial ones for cooking. As part of the drive, a total of 38 LPG cylinders were seized from different outlets.

Officials said such actions will continue to prevent misuse of domestic LPG and ensure proper supply for household consumers.

On the one hand, raids have been conducted on eateries for using domestic LPG cylinders for commercial purposes; on the other hand, the city is witnessing a huge jump in gas bookings due to panic buying by consumers.