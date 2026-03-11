Crackdown on ‘mule bank accounts’ across state; cops arrest 208 persons

In a first ever Telangana Police’s ‘Operation Crackdown 1.0’, the police personnel conducted surprise checks at 137 identified bank branches across Telangana, and verified of 1,888 suspicious mule bank accounts linked with 9,451 crime links across India, involving an estimated loss about Rs 100 crore. Police also registered 549 FIRs, identification of 626 suspects and arrest of 208 accused persons.

During the operation, 15 of the arrested accused were women, seven were students, two were lecturers, and one was a government employee working in the Electricity Department.

Most of them were acting as mule account holders, who allowed cyber fraudsters to use their bank accounts in exchange for commissions of up to 5% on each fraudulent transaction routed through their accounts. Police seized 63 mobile phones and 208 bank passbooks and cheque books that were being used to facilitate cyber fraud activities.

The Telangana Police launched a statewide drive ‘Operation Crackdown 1.0’ on February 25 to identify and dismantle mule bank account networks facilitating cyber frauds across India. The operation was conceptualised and led by the Telangana State Cyber Security Bureau (TGCSB), which analysed cyber fraud data from the National Cyber Crime Reporting Portal and identified suspicious bank accounts opened in Telangana linked to complaints from different parts of the country.

According to TGCSB, the accused come from diverse professional and social backgrounds, highlighting the widespread nature of cyber-enabled financial crimes. Those arrested include two bank employees from Bank of Maharashtra and Jubilee Hills Merchant Cooperative Bank, along with software engineers, businessmen, private employees, healthcare workers, students, and daily wage labourers.

Investigators also found that some mule account holders opened online or virtual bank accounts using fake identities, fabricated KYC documents, and proxy mobile numbers, enabling fraudsters to operate anonymously and move money rapidly through multiple accounts.

During the course of investigation, police further identified 52 associates and facilitators who played key roles in supporting the mule account network.

Their activities included recruiting individuals to open bank accounts, arranging SIM cards, collecting ATM cards and PIN details, providing access to internet banking credentials, and coordinating cash withdrawals or fund transfers after the fraudulent amounts were credited.

Shika Goel, Director TGCSB, said notably, this is one of the first instances in the country where Section 112 BNS has been effectively been invoked in large number of cases related to cyber fraud and mule bank account networks. Wherever links to crimes in other States were found, the concerned State Police were informed for execution of PT warrants and further legal action.”

Further investigation and follow-up actions are being carried out by the police units concerned under close monitoring by TGCSB. The intelligence generated through Operation Crackdown 1.0 has helped investigators identify facilitator networks and operational patterns used by cyber fraud syndicates.

Further investigation is underway to trace handlers, fund-flow chains, and larger interstate cybercrime networks.