Create awareness about plastic waste management: AC

AdditionalCollector (Local Bodies) Vidya Chandana on Sunday stressed the need to create widespread awareness among people on effective plastic waste management to protect the environment in rural areas.

She said the initiative is part of the 99-day action plan being implemented under the government’s ‘Praja Palana Pragathi Pranali’ programme. During a visit to Nandatanda village panchayat in Chunchupalli, the Additional Collector inspected a plastic waste management unit and reviewed its functioning.

Officials explained the process of collecting plastic waste generated in the village and the methods adopted for segregation, cleaning, and further utilisation.

Chandana instructed officials to strengthen waste segregation, collection and management systems at the gram panchayat level to ensure effective handling of plastic waste.

Later, she conducted an awareness meeting with women of self-help groups and villagers at Seethampeta Banjara in Sujathanagar.

Addressing the gathering, she urged residents to segregate wet and dry waste at the household level and hand it over separately to sanitation workers to help maintain cleanliness in villages. Proper segregation and management of waste would not only help protect the environment but also contribute to a healthier lifestyle, she said.

Chandana also called upon self-help group women to actively participate in village-level sanitation initiatives and spread awareness among the public on reducing plastic usage and managing waste responsibly.

District and panchayat officials, Swachh Bharat Mission consultants, mandal development officers, village sarpanches, self-help group members and villagers were present.