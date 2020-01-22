Create awareness among family members about voting right: Collector K Sheshank

Karimnagar: District Collector K Sheshank on Tuesday suggested the degree college students to create awareness among their family members about the voting rights. The Collector attended as a chief guest to the awareness programme on voting right organised at Government SRR Degree and PG College premises in Karimnagar.

Speaking on the occasion, Collector K Sheshank said that as the elections to four municipalities Kotthapalli, Choppadandi, Jammikunta and Huzurabad are going to be held on January 22, and for Karimnagar municipal corporation on January 24, the people must utilise their voting right without fail.

The students who are not eligible to vote must create awareness among their family members to utilise their voting right as it is their responsibility to elect a good leader. The students at intermediate level may not have much awareness about society but after reaching the degree level, the students will have at least some knowledge about various welfare schemes that are implemented for the betterment of the people.

The students must be utilsing the voting right will be highly helpful for future generations. The students are able to know about politics and political leaders by watching films and are coming to know the working conditions of public representatives.

Utilising of voting right provided to the citizens of India by the Constitution is one kind of showing patriotism towards the nation. Even though many educated people live in towns and cities, the voting percentage in towns and cities is decreasing compared with the rural areas.

The voters should not sell their votes for money or liquor and must fall prey to such leaders who lure them with money and liquor, advised Collector K Sheshank. Special Officer Rajarshi Shah, Nodal Officer Padmavathi, College principal Rama Krishna, Urban tahsildar Venkat Reddy and college staff and students were present.