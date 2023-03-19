Credit for sanction of textile park goes to KTR: BRS leaders

Hyderabad: Expressing happiness over the sanctioning of Mega Textile Park for Telangana by the Centre, the BRS leaders on Saturday said that the credit for sanctioning of the park goes to Textiles Minister KT Rama Rao.

In a press release issued on Saturday, party MLC L Ramana said that in the undivided Andhra Pradesh, the mills including Azam JAhi Mill which provided direct and indirect employment to lakhs of people in the state were closed and because of this the along with the workers, the weavers from the districts of Karimnagar, Warangal and Nalgonda had migrated to Bhiwandi, Sholapur, Ahmadabad and Surat etc.

Ramana said that Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao had implemented welfare schemes for weavers like nowhere else in India and has given many incentives to those in the profession of handloom and weavers. Industries Minister KT Rama Rao himself oversees the handloom textile department, the Telangana Textile Apparel (T-TAP) Policy has been brought specifically for the textile industry and incentives are being given to aspiring entrepreneurs.

Ramana said that Rama Rao personally met the Union Ministers of Textile and Finance Department from the time of the formation of the State till now and appealed for mega textile park several times through letters, but the Central government did not respond. Telangana government decided to set up Kakatiya Mega Textile Park in place of the closed Azam Zahi mill under their responsibility, collected 1200 acres of land in Warangal district and took steps to set up an internationally known Kitex industry in the State.

The BRS leader said that due to the welfare schemes implemented in the state of Telangana and the employment opportunities in the textile industry, the weavers who migrated in the last decades were coming back to the state, and as they were getting their livelihood here, there are opportunities for many more people to come here. The BRS leader demanded immediate cancellation of the 5 per cent GST levied by the central government on handloom garments.