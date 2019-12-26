Crime rate decreased when compared to last year: Hyderabad CP

The crime rate in Telangana has been decreased to 3 per cent when compared to last year, said Hyderabad Commissioner of Police Anjani Kumar. Chain snatching cases were also dipped to 30 per cent while property cases to 2 per cent.

Around 4216 cases have been solved this year with the help of CCTV footage and recovery of property crimes enhanced to 61 per cent, said the CP. He also added that zero FIR will be implemented full-time in the coming year.

"We managed to decrease in the rate of road accidents this year and e-challan is being implemented successfully," he said. All the officers from constables to IPS officers were given training in the usage of advanced technology.

Around 1,843 litres of liquor, 40 kg of ganja, 3,286 of gold were seized this year and as many as 88 cases of drugs have been registered this year with the arrest of 196 persons including a foreigner, said Anjani Kumar.