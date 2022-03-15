Criticisms on budget are natural: CM KCR

Chief Minister Kalvakuntla Chandrasekhar Rao said that budget is constitution of funds. The ruling party people will appreciate the budget after its presentation while the opposition criticize it, the CM said, adding that criticism on budget are natural.

After the discussions on currency exchange bill, the Chief Minister thanked the legislative members who prayed for his good health. The CM said that there is a need to improve the pattern of discussions that have taken place in the legislature and it would be very useful for young leadership. He added that active discussions would yield good results.

"At present, the world and country's economy are breaking new ground. The country's first budget ws 190 crores of which 91 crores was allocated to defense sector. Chenna Reddy presented the budget while he was pursuing MA political science. The budget introduced then in united AP was 680 crores. However, now the budget is being talked in lakh crores on which the development of state depends," the Chief Minister said.

