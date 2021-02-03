CS Somesh Kumar asks HoDs to ease compliance norms

Adarshnagar: As per the instructions of Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao, Chief Secretary Somesh Kumar on Tuesday directed seven departments to simplify and reduce the compliance burden regarding inspections, registrations, renewals, maintenance of records and any other issues in the State.

The CS held a review meeting at BRKR Bhavan on reducing compliance burden in the departments – Revenue (CT & Excise), Civil Supplies, Transport, Energy, Home, MA&UD, LET&F shared by the Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade.

Reviewing the status reports on reducing compliance burden, Somesh Kumar directed officials to simplify the processes and make it online and to reduce the physical interface, keeping in view the interests of industrialists and businessmen. He also directed them to complete the process of simplification by February 28 this year.

In addition, as per vision of KCR, it was decided that other departments should also look at the pain points and prepare action plans to reduce compliance burden. In this regard Principal Secretary (I&C) Jayesh Ranjan is to circulate a framework and guidelines for other departments.

Among the officials present at the meeting were Rani Kumudini, Special hief Secretary, LET&F, Sunil Sharma, Principal Secretary, TR&B, Jayesh Ranjan, rincipal Secretary, I&C, Ravi Gupta, Principal Secretary, Home, Anil Kumar, EO Secretary, Civil Supplies, Sandeep Kumar Sultania, Secretary, Energy, Neetu Kumari Prasad, Commissioner, CT, Ahmad Nadeem, Commissioner, Labour, M R M Rao, Commissioner, Transport, Satyanarayana, CDMA.